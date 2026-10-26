Track weather, ensure public safety and grid security: AP Special Chief Secretary ahead of cyclone.

VIJAYAWADA: With a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal posing a potential cyclone threat to Andhra Pradesh, the State’s power utilities have been placed on high alert. Special Chief Secretary, Energy, K Vijayanand, on Sunday directed all utilities to implement emergency preparedness measures on a war footing, safeguard critical power infrastructure and ensure the quickest possible restoration of electricity in the event of disruptions.

CMDs and Directors have been instructed to camp in vulnerable areas from October 26 until the threat subsides and normal conditions are restored.

The high-level review meeting, held through videoconference from Vijayawada, was attended by APGENCO Managing Director S Nagalakshmi, APTRANSCO Joint Managing Director Suryasai Praveenchand, APEPDCL CMD Prudhvi Tej Immadi, APSPDCL CMD Siva Sankar Lotheti, APCPDCL CMD P. Pulla Reddy; Directors AVK Bhaskar and JV Rao; Chief Engineers and other senior officials.

Emphasising that public safety and grid security must remain the foremost priorities, Vijayanand directed the utilities to mobilise adequate technical manpower, restoration teams, vehicles and essential equipment well in advance. He instructed CMDs and Directors to remain in cyclone-prone and affected areas from October 26. Routine leave for zonal Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers and key technical personnel involved in disaster management operations has been restricted.

He also directed field officials to maintain continuous surveillance of weather bulletins, wind speeds and feeder conditions, identify vulnerable locations and position personnel and equipment in advance.