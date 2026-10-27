Alliance victory will speed up city development, says MP M. Sribharat

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP M. Sribharat campaigned for Jana Sena candidate Bodisingi Vijayalakshmi in Ward 59 and BJP alliance candidate J. Damodhar Rao in Ward 39 in Visakhapatnam on Monday, appealing to voters to elect them with a huge majority in the GVMC elections.

Sribharat conducted a roadshow in Muralinagar and NGO Colony in Ward 59 in support of Vijayalakshmi. He said the victory of alliance candidates would help ensure effective governance in the GVMC and speed up the city’s development.

He urged voters to elect public representatives committed to serving the people.

In Ward 39, the MP campaigned along with MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas and local leader Gayatri Ravikumar in Jagadamba Junction, Yellammathota, Kanakala Dibba and Saraswathi Park in support of Damodhar Rao. At Kanakala Dibba, he took part in a traditional Kolatam performance and appealed to voters to support the candidate’s Lotus symbol.

Sribharat also paid tribute to late former corporator Ravikumar for his service during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the alliance, under mayoral candidate Dr Mukka Sravani’s leadership, was committed to transparent and corruption-free governance and the city’s development.

In view of the possibility of heavy rainfall, the MP urged party leaders and workers to remain alert and take precautions to avoid inconvenience to the public.