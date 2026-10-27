AP on high alert as Cyclone Arnab nears coast, threatens heavy rain

VISAKHAPATNAM: CYCLONE Arnab is inching closer to the AP coast, bringing the threat of strong winds and heavy rainfall. The system is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday before crossing the AP and Yanam coasts on Wednesday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red-message cyclone warning for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, cautioning that the storm is likely to intensify further and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on October 28.

As the cyclone approaches, the State government has released `27 crore to 20 districts to undertake relief and emergency response measures. Educational institutions in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts have also been declared closed on October 27 and 28 as a precautionary measure.

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centred at 5:30 pm on Monday, over westcentral Bay of Bengal. It lay about 490 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 490 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 560 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 660 km east of Machilipatnam and 730 km east of Bapatla.