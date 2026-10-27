AP on high alert as Cyclone Arnab nears coast, threatens heavy rain

VISAKHAPATNAM: CYCLONE Arnab is inching closer to the AP coast, bringing the threat of strong winds and heavy rainfall. The system is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday before crossing the AP and Yanam coasts on Wednesday morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red-message cyclone warning for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, cautioning that the storm is likely to intensify further and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts on October 28.
As the cyclone approaches, the State government has released `27 crore to 20 districts to undertake relief and emergency response measures. Educational institutions in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts have also been declared closed on October 27 and 28 as a precautionary measure.
According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm over westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centred at 5:30 pm on Monday, over westcentral Bay of Bengal. It lay about 490 km south-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha), 490 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 560 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 660 km east of Machilipatnam and 730 km east of Bapatla.
Govt allocates Rs 27 cr for cyclone preparedness
It is likely to further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday. Thereafter, it is expected to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28.
During landfall, the cyclone is likely to bring maximum sustained winds of 115-125 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph. Gale-force winds reaching 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, are likely to prevail over isolated places along the coast on Tuesday. The wind speed is expected to increase further on Wednesday as the system approaches the coastline.
The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in several coastal districts on Tuesday and Wednesday. .
For Wednesday, the IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna and Guntur districts, along with Yanam.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram and Bapatla districts, while isolated places in Palnadu, Prakasam and Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore districts may receive heavy rainfall.
In view of the approaching cyclone, the State government has released `27 crore to 20 districts to support preparedness, relief and emergency response operations.
Special Chief Secretary of the Disaster Management Department G Sai Prasad issued orders sanctioning the funds. The allocation is intended to support cyclone-related response measures at the district level as the system approaches the coast.
The district administrations are expected to undertake necessary preparedness and relief activities in accordance with the prevailing conditions and official instructions.
Educational institutions in Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts have been declared closed on October 27 and 28 in view of the cyclone threat.
Two-day holiday for schools and colleges
In view of the cyclone warning and to ensure students’ safety, collectors in almost all coastal districts have declared holidays for educational institutions. The holidays apply on Tuesday 27th and Wednesday 28th to all government and private schools and colleges as well as Anganwadi centres