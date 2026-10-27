APSCHE stresses need for accurate data during higher education survey

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) organised a state-level workshop on the All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) for 62 University Nodal Officers here on Monday.

The workshop focused on improving the accuracy, consistency and reliability of data reported by higher education institutions across Andhra Pradesh.

Prof. S. Vijaya Bhaskar, Chairman, APSCHE, stressed that accurate and authentic data are crucial for the overall development of higher education institutions, effective educational planning and informed policy decisions.

He said that data play a vital role in reflecting the profile, credibility and distinctiveness of higher education institutions.

He cautioned that errors and inconsistencies in data reporting could affect institutional assessments as well as the calculation of the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER). He called upon the concerned coordinators to work in close coordination to ensure consistency in the information submitted to AISHE, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and other agencies.

Prof. K. Ratna Shila Mani, Vice-Chairperson, APSCHE, and State Nodal Officer for AISHE, explained the objectives and scope of the survey, the responsibilities of University Nodal Officers, and the procedures to be followed for data submission.

She stressed that the information collected from institutions should be cross-checked against the relevant records and submitted only after proper verification.

Prof. B. Tirupati Rao, Secretary, APSCHE, stated that accurate, authentic and up-to-date information was essential for effective educational planning and evidence-based policy decisions.

AISHE resource persons from New Delhi, N. B. Viswas, Assistant Director; Shubhda Sharma, Senior Statistical Officer; and Shivam Pandey, Programmer, provided comprehensive guidance on the technical aspects of the survey.