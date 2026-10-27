Cyclone Arnab begins battering coastal Andhra; red alert for five districts

VISAKHAPATNAM: Rainfall and gusty winds began affecting parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh early on Tuesday as very severe cyclonic storm Arnab continued moving towards the coast over the west-central Bay of Bengal. The system is expected to intensify through the day, with heavy rainfall forecast in the north coastal districts.

Strong winds and rain began affecting coastal districts, including Srikakulam, Palasa, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, early on Tuesday. Rainfall also started picking up in the Kakinada-Pithapuram belt.

In its bulletin issued at 2.30 am on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Arnab had moved west-northwestwards at 25 kmph during the preceding six hours.

The storm was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, around 300 km southeast of Visakhapatnam and 360 km east-southeast of Kakinada.