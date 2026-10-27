Cyclone: CM Chandrababu Naidu directs officials to take steps to check loss of life

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the State machinery particularly the officials of coastal districts to take all precautionary measures in advance to prevent the loss of life and property, following Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warnings that the system could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday and affect the State.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that the severe cyclonic storm is likely to cross the coast near Yanam, between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, on October 28.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in several districts from Srikakulam to Nellore from Tuesday afternoon, accompanied by strong winds along the coast.

The officials said heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely on October 28 and 29 in the North Coastal Andhra districts, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts.

The Chief Minister directed officials to keep the Central Government informed of the precautionary measures being taken by the State to tackle the cyclone. The Chief Minister ordered comprehensive measures to prevent loss of life and property. People living in flood-prone and low-lying areas must be shifted to cyclone shelters.

He stressed that elderly persons, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and infants should be given top priority while relocating people to safer places.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that arrangements were underway to shift 4,711 identified pregnant women across the State to Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and hospitals.

The Chief Minister directed officials to keep medical teams and ambulances ready at health centres in the affected districts. He also instructed them to deploy seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and eight State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams across 11 vulnerable districts.