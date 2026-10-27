Durga Temple plans major facelift to infrastructure

VIJAYAWADA: The Endowments department is likely to invite an Expression of Interest (EoI) from major infrastructure companies, including Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL), and other reputed firms, to explore comprehensive development of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri.
Speaking to TNIE, temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik said that he has submitted a proposal to the Endowments Commissioner, L Ramachandra Mohan, seeking permission to invite proposals from leading construction and infrastructure companies.
The objective behind inviting tenders for EOI is to identify technically feasible solutions for implementing the temple’s development master plan, with particular emphasis on the proposed second ghat road and expansion of facilities for devotees. The selected company would be expected to undertake a detailed technical and geological assessment of Indrakeeladri, examine the stability of the hill and prepare multiple development plans using advanced engineering techniques and machinery.
“The proposed works include construction of elevated queue lines, a second ghat road, strengthening of vulnerable hill slopes, creation of additional space at the hilltop and foothills for parking, and development of accommodation facilities, including cottages or rooms for pilgrims,” said the EO VK Seena Naik.
“The exercise is expected to provide a scientific basis for determining the feasibility, design, safety measures and execution methods for the proposed projects. We are planning to develop the temple in such a way that it could cater for the needs of devotees coming from various places across the country and other countries as well.
“The interested company would have to ensure that all studies and proposed interventions comply with the guidelines and technical recommendations of the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM), Bengaluru, which has been examining the geological stability of Indrakeeladri. Meanwhile, we are also focussing on creating more space around the temple so that it would help the administration to carry out expansion works in the future,” the EO added.
The move assumes significance in the wake of concerns over the stability of the hill slopes and the need to improve access to the temple. NIRM experts conducted a scientific survey of the hill in April 2026 to assess rock formations, slope stability and vulnerable areas, besides examining the feasibility of major infrastructure projects.
The proposed second ghat road is expected to provide an alternative route to the hill shrine, reduce congestion on the existing road, particularly during Dasara and other peak pilgrimage periods. A preliminary proposal reported in August envisaged a road of about 700 metres from the Kummaripalem side, with the Roads and Buildings department preparing an initial estimate of around Rs 13 crore.
“The comprehensive development initiative is also intended to address the growing demand for organised queue management, parking and accommodation facilities. Once the EoI process receives approval and technical proposals are evaluated, the government will decide on the development options to be taken forward,” he explained.
“We are expecting that tenders will be called in November. It may take at least two to three months for the interested companies to submit their reports and plans to the government. After the government’s approval, works will get kick-started. We are also planning to complete the works by 2029,” he said.
Hundi yields Rs 4.36 crore on Day 1 of Dasara counting
The Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada has received hundi offerings worth Rs 4.36 crore during the first day of counting of donations made by devotees during the Dasara 2026 festivities.
According to the temple authorities, the hundi counting conducted on Monday has yielded Rs 4,36,76,000 in Indian currency. The collections included Rs 4,06,20,000 in currency notes and Rs 30,56,000 in coins. The offerings also included 140 grams of gold and 4.360 kg of silver.
Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam authorities also reported receiving foreign currencies from several countries include 232 US dollars, 500 New Zealand dollars, 50 Australian dollars, 20 euros, 20 Saudi riyals, 125 UAE dirhams, 10 British pounds, five Omani rials, four Singapore dollars, three Malaysian ringgit, two Qatari riyals and 20 Hong Kong dollars.
The temple administration said the counting of offerings will continue on Tuesday.