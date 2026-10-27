Durga Temple plans major facelift to infrastructure

VIJAYAWADA: The Endowments department is likely to invite an Expression of Interest (EoI) from major infrastructure companies, including Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL), and other reputed firms, to explore comprehensive development of the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri.

Speaking to TNIE, temple Executive Officer (EO) VK Seena Naik said that he has submitted a proposal to the Endowments Commissioner, L Ramachandra Mohan, seeking permission to invite proposals from leading construction and infrastructure companies.

The objective behind inviting tenders for EOI is to identify technically feasible solutions for implementing the temple’s development master plan, with particular emphasis on the proposed second ghat road and expansion of facilities for devotees. The selected company would be expected to undertake a detailed technical and geological assessment of Indrakeeladri, examine the stability of the hill and prepare multiple development plans using advanced engineering techniques and machinery.

“The proposed works include construction of elevated queue lines, a second ghat road, strengthening of vulnerable hill slopes, creation of additional space at the hilltop and foothills for parking, and development of accommodation facilities, including cottages or rooms for pilgrims,” said the EO VK Seena Naik.