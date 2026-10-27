Focus on saving lives, Pawan Kalyan tells officials

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday directed officials to remain on high alert in coastal districts in view of Cyclone Arnab, stressing that safeguarding human lives must be the government’s foremost priority.

Reviewing preparedness with senior officials of the Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply departments, he instructed them to identify vulnerable coastal and low-lying villages and shift residents living in weak and dilapidated houses to safer locations and rehabilitation centres.

Pawan Kalyan called for adequate drinking water, food, sanitation, power supply, generators and medical services at relief centres. He also directed officials to make special arrangements for children, pregnant women, senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The Deputy CM urged fishermen not to venture into the sea and asked authorities to ensure boats and fishing equipment were secured. He also directed officials to monitor tanks, canals, roads and bridges, clear obstructions and keep emergency personnel and machinery on standby.

He stressed the need for uninterrupted drinking water supply and sanitation measures in affected areas.