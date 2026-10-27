For Andhra Pradesh fisherwomen, a cyclone means more than lost fishing days

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the Bay of Bengal frequently witnessing low-pressure systems, depressions and cyclones that disrupt fishing activity, women in Visakhapatnam’s fishing community are once again facing uncertainty over their livelihoods as Cyclone Arnab intensifies.

After a deep depression in September, the latest weather system threatens to halt fishing and disrupt the trade that sustains these women, who invest in the daily catch, buy fish at auctions and sell it in local markets while bearing the risks of fluctuating prices and weather-dependent business.

Fresh fish must be sold quickly to recover their investment, while shifting to dried fish is equally uncertain, as rain can spoil the stock and deepen their losses.

While fishing boats remain ashore during adverse weather, the economic impact extends beyond fishermen to the women who purchase, process and sell the catch.

From bidding at harbour auctions and transporting fish to markets to cleaning, drying and selling it, they manage much of the post-harvest trade, often investing their own money and bearing the risk of losses.

As the cyclone threat looms, their immediate concern is not only when fishing will resume, but also how they will meet household expenses and repay loans until business returns to normal.

“The fish trade requires significant investment and carries considerable risk. If market prices fall after we purchase fish at auctions, we have to absorb the losses. There is no guarantee of profit,” said Nolli Mangamma, a fish trader at the fishing harbour.