For Andhra Pradesh fisherwomen, a cyclone means more than lost fishing days

VISAKHAPATNAM: With the Bay of Bengal frequently witnessing low-pressure systems, depressions and cyclones that disrupt fishing activity, women in Visakhapatnam’s fishing community are once again facing uncertainty over their livelihoods as Cyclone Arnab intensifies.
After a deep depression in September, the latest weather system threatens to halt fishing and disrupt the trade that sustains these women, who invest in the daily catch, buy fish at auctions and sell it in local markets while bearing the risks of fluctuating prices and weather-dependent business.
Fresh fish must be sold quickly to recover their investment, while shifting to dried fish is equally uncertain, as rain can spoil the stock and deepen their losses.
While fishing boats remain ashore during adverse weather, the economic impact extends beyond fishermen to the women who purchase, process and sell the catch.
From bidding at harbour auctions and transporting fish to markets to cleaning, drying and selling it, they manage much of the post-harvest trade, often investing their own money and bearing the risk of losses.
As the cyclone threat looms, their immediate concern is not only when fishing will resume, but also how they will meet household expenses and repay loans until business returns to normal.
“The fish trade requires significant investment and carries considerable risk. If market prices fall after we purchase fish at auctions, we have to absorb the losses. There is no guarantee of profit,” said Nolli Mangamma, a fish trader at the fishing harbour.
The recent deep depression in September and the approaching cyclone have further unsettled their businesses, the women said. With fishing operations affected and fresh fish supplies dwindling, traders are finding it difficult to maintain their daily earnings. “Our livelihoods have been thrown into uncertainty.
Whenever the weather turns hostile, many of us depend on the dried fish trade to survive.
It provides some income when fishing operations are suspended,” said C. Korlamma. However, drying fish is not a reliable alternative during the monsoon or cyclonic weather. The process requires sustained sunshine, and unexpected rain can damage stocks, reduce their quality and leave traders with substantial losses.
“A light shower is enough to ruin fish laid out for drying. Once the fish gets wet again, it loses quality and market value, resulting in heavy losses,” said Potti Manga.
For B. Polamma, unpredictable weather has repeatedly translated into direct financial losses. “There have been times when I spent Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 to purchase fish, only to recover less than half my investment after selling it,” she said.
The scale of investment involved in the trade also leaves many women dependent on borrowing to keep their businesses running.
Some traders invest between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, making prolonged interruptions particularly difficult to manage.
“I have debts of nearly Rs 10 lakh. It is impossible to continue in this trade without borrowing.
Taking risks is part of our profession, but the burden becomes unbearable when business comes to a halt,” said N. Nallamma.
Despite their contribution to the fisheries economy, the women claimed they receive limited institutional support during periods when fishing is suspended.
They contend that welfare schemes and compensation measures largely focus on fishermen who operate boats, leaving women engaged in trading and processing with little financial protection against weather-related losses.
They stated that loans through self-help groups were inadequate to meet the capital requirements of fish trade.