Kakinada on high alert ahead of Cyclone Arnab landfall

KAKINADA: The Kakinada district administration has been placed on high alert as Cyclone Arnab intensifies, with protection of human lives remaining the top priority, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad said.

Addressing the media on cyclone preparedness, the Collector said the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm and possibly a severe cyclonic storm, with landfall likely on the morning of October 28. He directed all departments to work in close coordination and remain fully prepared for any situation.

About 89,000 people living in coastal villages and habitations are vulnerable to the cyclone. To ensure their safety, the administration has identified 101 relief centres across the district. Arrangements have been made in six coastal mandals and five additional mandals.

Fishermen have been strongly advised not to venture into the sea. Of the 4,602 registered fishing boats in the district, 4,559 have reached harbours, while the remaining 43 are stationed at harbours, including Paradip. The Rural Water Supply Department has been directed to ensure uninterrupted power backup at hospitals and arrange alternative power supply for drinking water.

Emergency teams have been kept ready to restore services. Two teams each of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are being deployed in the district. Holidays have been declared for all government and private schools and colleges on October 27 and 28. Students have been advised to remain indoors.

Control rooms have been activated to assist. The public can contact the district control room on 0884-2356801.