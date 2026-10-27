No compromise on alliance dharma, clarifies Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Making it clear that there will be no compromise on alliance dharma among the coalition partners, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu called for a united effort to ensure the coalition’s victory in every seat in the upcoming local body elections.

Addressing TDP leaders through a teleconference on Monday, Naidu issued directions on election preparedness, coordination with alliance partners and taking the government’s welfare and development initiatives to the people.

The Chief Minister called on workers of the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP to uphold alliance dharma and work in close coordination at the grassroots level, acting as a bridge between the government and the people.

He assured party leaders who could not secure tickets because of seat-sharing arrangements, reservations or social equations that they would be given opportunities through nominated posts.

Naidu directed leaders to ensure that every voter exercised their franchise and asked them to secure more votes at every polling booth than the coalition had received in the 2024 elections.

He urged party leaders to intensify the “Cheppam-Chestunnam” (We promised, We are delivering) campaign and highlight the implementation of promises made during the 2024 elections.

The government was moving forward with a focus on welfare, development and good governance, he said, asking leaders to communicate its achievements effectively to the public.

Since assuming office, the coalition government had undertaken large-scale welfare and development programmes and made public services more accessible, he said. He also criticised the YSRCP leadership, alleging that it placed personal interests above those of the State.