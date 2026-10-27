Rs 11,732 crore MoUs at Tirupati CII meet

TIRUPATI: The Tirupati Regional Conference organised as part of the 31st Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 11,731.68 crore through 67 memoranda of understanding (MoUs), with the potential to generate 20,879 jobs across five districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The conference, held at the auditorium of Krea University in Sri City on Monday, marked the conclusion of five regional investment conferences organised by the State government to promote industrial development and employment generation. The MoUs cover Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa and SPSR Nellore districts.

Of the total proposals, 50 projects involving investments of Rs 7,380.68 crore are expected to generate 16,612 jobs. As many as 18 of these projects are proposed to be established in Sri City, further strengthening its position as a major industrial hub.

Tourism and hospitality emerged as the leading sectors in terms of the number of agreements, with 22 MoUs proposing investments of Rs 1,538 crore and 2,812 jobs.