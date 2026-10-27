RTGS launches helpline for cyclone relief

VIJAYAWADA: The Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) has appealed to residents in Cyclone Arnab-affected areas of Andhra Pradesh to report emergencies and local issues through the Mana Mitra WhatsApp Governance.

Citizens can lodge complaints related to power outages, fallen trees, collapsed walls, waterlogging, and other problems by sending ‘Hi’ to 9552300009 on WhatsApp.

To register a grievance, users must select the ‘Arnab Cyclone Issues’ option, choose ‘Report Issue’ and confirm the request. They can then proceed with registration by entering their name, district and mandal, providing details of the issue and uploading photographs, if available.

RTGS stated that complaints registered through the platform will be forwarded to the concerned local authorities for prompt action and early resolution. The agency urged citizens to make use of the facility.