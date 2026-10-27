Six-year-old girl raped, murdered in AP's Prakasam; villagers thrash accused

ONGOLE: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered at Chadalawada village in Naguluppalapadu mandal of Prakasam district on Sunday night, triggering public outrage and protests demanding justice for the victim.
According to police, the accused, Ajjam Ananda Rao alias Anand Babu alias Anand (25), allegedly took the girl, who was sleeping outside her house, after midnight on Sunday, sexually assaulted her and killed her.
He reportedly placed her body on a chair outside the house in the early hours of Monday and fled. The girl was staying with her grandmother while her parents worked as daily wage labourers in Hyderabad.
Angry villagers later traced the accused, thrashed him and handed him over to the police. The victim’s family members and relatives staged a road blockade on NH-213, demanding justice. Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao and other police officials intervened, pacified the protesters and brought the situation under control.
District SP Harshavardhan Raju and Collector P Rajababu visited the Ongole Government General Hospital mortuary on Monday and examined the girl’s body. They also spoke to doctors and officials to gather details about the incident.
SP: Probe underway in murder case
The SP said a comprehensive investigation was under way and that all aspects of the case would be examined. Evidence would be collected to ensure that the accused received the strictest punishment under the law, he said.
The Collector expressed shock over the incident and announced immediate financial assistance of `1 lakh to the victim’s family. He also assured them that a house would be sanctioned and that the government would extend all possible support.
He said the accused is suspected to committe3d the heinous under the influence of ganja. Rajababu said the administration would coordinate with the police to ensure that a case was registered under the POCSO Act.
Victim’s relatives stage protest
The victim’s family members and relatives staged a road blockade on NH-213, demanding justice. Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao and other officials brought the situation under control