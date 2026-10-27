Six-year-old girl raped, murdered in AP's Prakasam; villagers thrash accused

ONGOLE: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered at Chadalawada village in Naguluppalapadu mandal of Prakasam district on Sunday night, triggering public outrage and protests demanding justice for the victim.

According to police, the accused, Ajjam Ananda Rao alias Anand Babu alias Anand (25), allegedly took the girl, who was sleeping outside her house, after midnight on Sunday, sexually assaulted her and killed her.

He reportedly placed her body on a chair outside the house in the early hours of Monday and fled. The girl was staying with her grandmother while her parents worked as daily wage labourers in Hyderabad.

Angry villagers later traced the accused, thrashed him and handed him over to the police. The victim’s family members and relatives staged a road blockade on NH-213, demanding justice. Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao and other police officials intervened, pacified the protesters and brought the situation under control.

District SP Harshavardhan Raju and Collector P Rajababu visited the Ongole Government General Hospital mortuary on Monday and examined the girl’s body. They also spoke to doctors and officials to gather details about the incident.