‘Take precautionary measures to minimise power disruption’

VIJAYAWADA: As Cyclone Arnab is bracing to the Coast, the Central Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh Limited (APCPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director P. Pulla Reddy on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting with power officials across all districts to assess grid preparedness and minimise disruption to electricity supply.

Directing officials and field staff to remain on high alert in storm-vulnerable regions, the CMD instructed operational teams to institute robust precautionary measures against potential damage to electrical poles and distribution lines.

He mandated that adequate repair machinery, emergency vehicles, and skilled manpower be kept on standby for rapid restoration in the event of outages.

Pulla Reddy said dedicated control rooms have been set up at the circle and division levels to monitor the situation.