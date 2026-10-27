Tech can’t replace human touch in healthcare: VP CP Radhakrishnan

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that technological progress must be strictly guided by scientific validation, patient safety, data privacy and ethical responsibility, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday stressed that technology can never replace the compassion and human connection central to the doctor-patient relationship.
Addressing the Ruby Jubilee Anniversary celebrations of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada, the Vice-President urged premier medical institutions to balance cutting-edge digital innovations with core human-centred care, while calling upon young scholars to lead the next frontier of global medical research.
Highlighting the historic milestone, the Vice-President commended the institution for completing four decades of stellar service to medical education and public welfare.
He noted that the university stands as a monumental embodiment of the visionary ideals of legendary former Chief Minister Dr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, whose public service and leadership extended far beyond regional frontiers to serve the broader national interest.
Drawing attention to the massive expansion of medical education infrastructure across the country under the leadership of PM Modi, the Vice-President shared key national statistics detailing a surge in capacities.
The total number of medical colleges in India has more than doubled from 387 prior to 2014 to 846 at present. Concurrently, undergraduate MBBS seats have expanded by an exceptional 172 percent — surging from approximately 51,000 to over 1.4 lakh — while postgraduate medical seats have witnessed a 177 percent growth, scaling from around 31,000 to more than 86,000 nationwide.
VP urges healthcare professionals to campaign against drugs
Drawing attention to the massive expansion of medical education infrastructure across the country under the leadership of PM Modi, the Vice-President shared key national statistics detailing a surge in capacities.
The total number of medical colleges in India has more than doubled from 387 prior to 2014 to 846 at present.
Concurrently, undergraduate MBBS seats have expanded by an exceptional 172 percent — surging from approximately 51,000 to over 1.4 lakh — while postgraduate medical seats have witnessed a 177 percent growth, scaling from around 31,000 to more than 86,000 nationwide.
Emphasising that the future of healthcare depends on intensive research and interdisciplinary innovation, Vice-President Radhakrishnan encouraged talented students and researchers to dedicate their intellect to solving complex health challenges facing humanity.
Acknowledging the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence, telemedicine, digital health networks, and advanced diagnostic tools, he advocated active institutional collaborations with top global universities to give students broader exposure to emerging technologies.
Delivering his presidential address as the Chancellor of the university, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer lauded the institution’s phenomenal evolution since its founding in 1986 as India’s first dedicated health sciences university.
Dr NTRUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr P Chandrasekhar, in his welcome address, elaborated on the activities of the renowned institute and the important milestones it has achieved in its journey of 40 years and thanked everyone for their contribution.
Dr M K Ramesh, president of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board, National Medical Commission, also spoke.
Students told to embrace emerging technologies
Acknowledging the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence, telemedicine, digital health networks, and advanced diagnostic tools, the Vice President advocated active institutional collaborations with top global universities to give students broader exposure to emerging technologies. He expressed confidence that the students of NTR Health University would get global recognition