Tech can’t replace human touch in healthcare: VP CP Radhakrishnan

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that technological progress must be strictly guided by scientific validation, patient safety, data privacy and ethical responsibility, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday stressed that technology can never replace the compassion and human connection central to the doctor-patient relationship.

Addressing the Ruby Jubilee Anniversary celebrations of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences in Vijayawada, the Vice-President urged premier medical institutions to balance cutting-edge digital innovations with core human-centred care, while calling upon young scholars to lead the next frontier of global medical research.

Highlighting the historic milestone, the Vice-President commended the institution for completing four decades of stellar service to medical education and public welfare.

He noted that the university stands as a monumental embodiment of the visionary ideals of legendary former Chief Minister Dr Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, whose public service and leadership extended far beyond regional frontiers to serve the broader national interest.

Drawing attention to the massive expansion of medical education infrastructure across the country under the leadership of PM Modi, the Vice-President shared key national statistics detailing a surge in capacities.

The total number of medical colleges in India has more than doubled from 387 prior to 2014 to 846 at present. Concurrently, undergraduate MBBS seats have expanded by an exceptional 172 percent — surging from approximately 51,000 to over 1.4 lakh — while postgraduate medical seats have witnessed a 177 percent growth, scaling from around 31,000 to more than 86,000 nationwide.