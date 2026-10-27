Tirupati to host national DGPs’ meet from Dec 4 to 6

VIJAYAWADA: A national-level conference of Directors General of Police (DGPs) and Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) is scheduled to take place from December 4 to 6 at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) in Tirupati. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries are set to attend the event.

In preparation for this, Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad held a meeting of the Inter-Departmental Coordination Committee at the Secretariat on Monday to review the necessary arrangements.

The Chief Secretary directed officials from the concerned departments to make elaborate preparations for the three-day conference, providing specific guidance on the tasks to be carried out by each department.

He urged the secretaries of the respective departments and other officials to focus closely on the arrangements starting now.

The Chief Secretary noted that the event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, over 200 IPS officers including DGPs and IGPs from various states and Union Territories,as well as approximately 200 Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials, representatives from state and central security forces, the National Security Advisor (NSA), and senior officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sai Prasad instructed officials to make extensive preparations, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the first two days of the conference. He directed that beautification efforts across Tirupati city and other necessary arrangements be carried out meticulously, issuing specific instructions to the relevant departments.