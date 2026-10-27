Vice President CP Radhakrishnan offers prayers at Tirumala

TIRUMALA: Vice President of India CP Radhakrishnan offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Monday evening and participated in the monthly Pournami Garuda Seva.

He arrived in Tirumala around 4.45 pm and was received at Sri Padmavathi Rest House by TTD Executive Officer Muddada Ravichandra and Additional Executive Officer Ch. Venkaiah Chowdary. Minister for Revenue, Registration and Stamps Anagani Satya Prasad accompanied him during the visit.

Following local temple customs, the Vice President first visited the Bhu Varaha Swamy Temple and offered prayers. Temple tradition holds that Lord Varaha is the presiding deity of the Seven Hills, with the first harathi and naivedyam offered to Him before the commencement of rituals at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple.

After changing into traditional attire, Radhakrishnan proceeded to the hill shrine and had darshan of the Lord Venkateswara.

Later, he joined devotees in witnessing the ceremonial procession of Sri Malayappa Swamy atop the Garuda Vahanam along the four Mada streets as part of the Pournami Garuda Seva. Senior TTD officials and security personnel accompanied him during the event.