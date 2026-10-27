Women’s quota reshapes poll battle in AP

NELLORE: With 50 per cent of seats in local bodies reserved for women, several male aspirants were not disappointed but had secured tickets to their better halves or other members of the family and donned the role of campaign managers.

Of the 35 ZPTC seats, 18 are reserved for women. In the Nellore Municipal Corporation, 36 of the 72 divisions are reserved for women. Similarly, 14 seats each have been reserved for women in Buchireddypalem and Atmakur municipalities, along with the chairperson post.

In several constituencies, men continue to play a dominant role in the electoral process, with husbands taking the lead in political negotiations, filing nominations, and managing campaigns on behalf of their wives.