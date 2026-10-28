ADC chief Lakshmi Parthasarathi reviews flood management, cyclone preparedness in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: With construction activity gathering pace in Amaravati, Amaravati Development Corporation Limited (ADC) CMD D Lakshmi Parthasarathi on Tuesday directed engineering officials to remain on round-the-clock alert and take all necessary precautions in view of Cyclone Arnab.

Accompanied by senior engineers, she inspected flood-prone areas at Lam and Pedaparimi in Guntur district to assess preparedness and ensure smooth drainage of stormwater into the Krishna River.

She instructed officials to remove obstructions to the flow of runoff from higher elevations and ensure efficient diversion of water through the gravity canal, Kondaveeti Vagu and the Undavalli pumping station.

Later, Lakshmi Parthasarathi reviewed greenery conservation measures on Indrakeeladri Hill, the abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga.

Inspecting landscaping works along the Ghat Road, tower area and temple premises, she directed officials to intensify horticultural maintenance and preserve the hill’s green cover.

She also called for continuous monitoring of flowering plants and landscaped areas to enhance the shrine’s ecological appeal.