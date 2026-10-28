Andhra Health Department constitutes 679 block-level JOSH teams to eradicate tuberculosis in State

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards eliminating tuberculosis, the Andhra Pradesh Health and Medical Department has completed the formation of block-level Joint Squad for Health (JOSH) teams across all 28 districts under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

Launched on October 8, the initiative seeks to strengthen early detection, testing and patient support under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). A total of 679 JOSH squads have been constituted across the State.

Each squad is headed by a Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) and includes five MY Bharat volunteers.

The department plans to complete district-level training for all members by November-end. Working under District TB Mukt Bharat Committees headed by Collectors, the squads will conduct awareness campaigns, encourage screening, support the Ni-kshay Mitra initiative and facilitate nutritional assistance to TB patients.