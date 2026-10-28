Andhra Pradesh CRDA allots returnable plots to 25 farmers

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to address pending land allocation commitments, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Tuesday allotted 55 returnable plots to 25 land-pooling farmers from Navuluru through an e-lottery conducted at its Rayapudi commissionerate.

The exercise covered fresh allotments linked to Amaravati capital development and resolved grievances of farmers whose earlier plots were affected by legal disputes, street alignment issues and unacquired land parcels.

After a trial run in the presence of beneficiaries, the live e-lottery finalised the allotment of 32 residential and 23 commercial plots.

APCRDA Additional Commissioner K Kartik, Capital City Lands Director KS Bhagyarekha and Navuluru Special Deputy Collector G Suryanarayana Reddy distributed provisional allotment certificates to the beneficiaries.

Kartik urged farmers to complete registration formalities at the earliest and assured them of assistance from GIS staff and village surveyors in identifying plot locations on the ground.