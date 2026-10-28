Andhra Pradesh: Sirimanotsavam concludes with spiritual fervour

VIZIANAGARAM: The annual Sirimanotsavam of Sri Pydimamba, popularly known as Sri Pydithallamma, the presiding deity of North Coastal Andhra, was celebrated with traditional grandeur and spiritual fervour here on Tuesday amidst incessant rain.

At least 50,000 devotees from various parts of the State and neighbouring Telangana, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh thronged to witness the Sirimanotsavam procession, which is considered as a grand event during the entire 41-day festival.

Temple hereditary priest Bantupalli Venkatrao blessed the devotees by sitting on the Sirimanu on behalf of Goddess Pydimamba.

Sirimanu was paraded from the temple to the fort thrice by the Endowment department staff and volunteers with temple traditions and customs.

Prior to the Sirimanostavam procession, hereditary trustee and MANSAS Trust Chairman and Goa Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju along with his family members, offered special prayers to Pyditallamma and observed the event from the fort.

Later, District Collector S Ramsundar Reddy, along with his family members, presented silk robes to Goddess Pydimamba on behalf of the State government.

Despite continuous downpour triggered by Cyclone Arnab throughout the day, the enthusiasm of the devotees remained unflagging. Braving the inclement weather, pilgrims lined the streets, balconies, and rooftops along the route, chanting ‘Jai Pydithalli’ as the procession moved past.

Leader of Opposition in the AP Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana, along with his family members, observed the Sirimanotsavam from a private venue set up beside a cooperative urban bank.

Ministers Vangalapudi Anitha and Kondapalli Srinivas, MP’s, MLA’s, MLC’s, district officials and other sattended.