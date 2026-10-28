Coalition top brass vows to curb rebels, deliver faster growth in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, and BJP State President PVN Madhav have assured that the State will benefit from a ‘triple-engine’ government delivering ‘quintuple growth speed.’

At the same time, the trio assured that internal rebel trouble would be strictly curbed, clarifying that only candidates officially issued party B-forms are recognised as legitimate NDA nominees.

Addressing a joint press conference at CM’s Camp Office on Tuesday, the top leadership delivered a comprehensive account of the coalition’s achievements over the past two-and-a-half years, presenting a unified vision for grassroots development while mounting a sharp counter-offensive against the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Naidu highlighted that the NDA coalition was forged with the explicit mandate to rescue Andhra Pradesh from the brink of financial and institutional collapse.

He noted that while the YSRCP government placed a `32,000 crore burden on the public by hiking power tariffs nine times, the present NDA administration systematically instituted tariff relief (true-down) without raising power charges.

He added that the State government cleared `30,000 crore in pending employee dues left behind by the prior administration, repealed the controversial Land Titling Act to restore land security through royal-seal pattadar passbooks and launched large-scale urban development by regularising poor families’ properties worth `52,000 crore alongside establishing 724 green lung parks across municipalities.