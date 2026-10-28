Coalition top brass vows to curb rebels, deliver faster growth in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, and BJP State President PVN Madhav have assured that the State will benefit from a ‘triple-engine’ government delivering ‘quintuple growth speed.’
At the same time, the trio assured that internal rebel trouble would be strictly curbed, clarifying that only candidates officially issued party B-forms are recognised as legitimate NDA nominees.
Addressing a joint press conference at CM’s Camp Office on Tuesday, the top leadership delivered a comprehensive account of the coalition’s achievements over the past two-and-a-half years, presenting a unified vision for grassroots development while mounting a sharp counter-offensive against the opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).
Naidu highlighted that the NDA coalition was forged with the explicit mandate to rescue Andhra Pradesh from the brink of financial and institutional collapse.
He noted that while the YSRCP government placed a `32,000 crore burden on the public by hiking power tariffs nine times, the present NDA administration systematically instituted tariff relief (true-down) without raising power charges.
He added that the State government cleared `30,000 crore in pending employee dues left behind by the prior administration, repealed the controversial Land Titling Act to restore land security through royal-seal pattadar passbooks and launched large-scale urban development by regularising poor families’ properties worth `52,000 crore alongside establishing 724 green lung parks across municipalities.
Detailing the NDA’s local body election strategy, Naidu revealed that the TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP executed an unprecedented seat-sharing exercise across every mandal and municipality, prioritising social engineering and fair demographic representation based on population proportions.
Issuing a stern warning to internal party cadres, the Chief Minister made it clear that official B-forms have been issued strictly to mutually agreed candidates, and anyone violating coalition alignment or contesting against official nominees will face immediate disciplinary action.
He stressed that after establishing a stable ‘double-engine’ government alongside the Centre in 2024, securing victory across local bodies will deliver a ‘triple-engine’ governance model to accelerate grassroots development. “Now we want to take it further, with a triple engine government,” he stressed.
Reaffirming NDA unity, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan stated that despite seat-sharing complexities, all three partners reached consensus for the State’s welfare. He directed the cadre to strictly back official B-form candidates, promising future administrative roles for unaccommodated leaders while calling on them to replicate the alliance’s 93% assembly strike rate from 2024.
Outlining a massive `1.50 lakh crore rural development push, Pawan Kalyan detailed major infrastructure initiatives: `20,390 crore under Palle Panduga for 16,000 km of CC roads and 19,500 km of BT roads; `3,458 crore under Adavitalli Baata for 3,630 km of roads, 45 bridges, and connectivity across 2,199 tribal habitations; and `30,156 crore under Amarajeevi Jaladhara (Jal Jeevan Mission) across 50,300 works to bring tap water to 27.36 lakh new habitations, benefiting 3.27 crore citizens. He also announced a target of 50% green cover by 2047 under the Great Green Wall Project.
On the economic front, he noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised AP for attracting 25% of India’s FDI, with total investment proposals reaching `23 lakh crore across tech giants including TCS, Cognizant, Google, and AI Data Centers.
State BJP chief Madhav underscored the strong operational synergy between the State and Central governments, declaring that the NDA administration in Andhra Pradesh is fulfilling every election promise with firm backing from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
He emphasised that transparency, infrastructure development, and welfare delivery are progressing seamlessly across all sectors under the coalition banner. Calling upon the electorate to replicate their historic 2024 general election mandate, Madhav urged voters across all municipalities, corporations, and rural bodies to bless NDA candidates overwhelmingly to guarantee uninterrupted development and governance at the grassroots level.
In a sharp rebuttal to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s comments in Pulivendula, Naidu and Pawan Kalyan lambasted Jagan’s political posturing, legal stalling tactics and repeated allegations against EVMs.
Naidu pointed out that YSRCP filed 62 court petitions to stall the local polls out of fear of public rejection and noted that Jagan remains locked in a ‘hit-and-run’ pattern, unleashing fake propaganda in Andhra Pradesh before retreating to Bengaluru.
He questioned why Jagan had no grievances with EVMs when winning 151 seats in 2019 or when opposition parties won across southern states. Pointing to the ongoing family property disputes and legal battles involving Jagan’s mother and sister,
Naidu remarked that a leader who brought crisis upon his own family and ruled the state through destruction cannot preach ethics, asserting that while Jagan’s sole focus remains protecting his palaces, the NDA’s focus is uplifting the poor.
Pawan Kalyan warned against opposition threats of unleashing ‘YSRCP 2.0’ or political intimidation, declaring that the NDA will respond with a tenfold counter-force and urging opposition leaders to abandon violence.