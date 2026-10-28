Cyclone Arnab leaves trail of destruction in Andhra, five killed as 15,000 power poles fall

Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts early on Wednesday, killing five people in incidents involving electrocution and a wall collapse, uprooting thousands of trees and electric poles, and damaging roads, according to a report by the PTI.

The very severe cyclonic storm made landfall over a six-hour period between 2 am and 8 am, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to coastal districts before weakening into a severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a release.

The cyclone crossed the coast southwest of Yanam, near latitude 16.450 N and longitude 81.90 E, about 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur, 40 km southwest of Yanam and 60 km southwest of Kakinada, the IMD said.

According to PTI, hundreds of villages across more than 10 districts, including Eluru, West Godavari and Vizianagaram, bore the brunt of the storm. Several locations recorded rainfall exceeding 200 mm, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting daily life.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said five people had died in cyclone-related incidents. One person died in Visakhapatnam after coming into contact with a live electric wire when a tree fell on it. In rural Visakhapatnam, a woman died after an electric pole fell on her. An uprooted palm tree killed a man in Bhimavaram, while a woman died of electrocution in Anakapalli. Another person died when a wall collapsed in Sakinetipalli, according to the report.

“Despite many efforts, five people died today. We have been telling, some cooperated, some were casual and ventured out and misfortune will strike us,” Naidu said at a press conference at the Real Time Governance System (RTGS) in the state secretariat, PTI reported.