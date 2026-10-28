Cyclone Arnab: NTR, Krishna districts gear up to mitigate loss

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the Cyclone Arnab alert remains in force, NTR and Krishna district administrations have placed their machinery on alert, although no rainfall had been reported in either district till Tuesday evening.

NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha said command-and-control centres had been established at the district and mandal levels to monitor the situation round the clock. The district control room at the Collectorate can be reached at 91549 70454.

Control rooms have also been set up at the divisional level: Vijayawada Division (7569008425), Tiruvuru Division (08673-251235) and Nandigama (7893053534). Mandal-level numbers are being publicised for public access.

The Collector said field teams were continuously assessing ground conditions and all departments were working in coordination to ensure a swift response if required. He directed officials to remain ready for any eventuality.

To facilitate evacuation, the administration has identified 166 rehabilitation centres across NTR district, including 29 within Vijayawada Corporation limits, 77 in Tiruvuru Division, 44 in Nandigama Division and 16 in Vijayawada Division. Additional centres will be opened if necessary, he said.

Officials said the centres have been equipped with drinking water, food, electricity, sanitation facilities and medical services. Special attention is being given to children, senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities. Medical teams have also been kept on standby.

Residents have been urged to rely only on official advisories, avoid spreading rumours and stay away from rivers, streams and other vulnerable locations.

In Krishna district, the administration has also activated emergency control rooms at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam (08672-252399), RDO offices in Machilipatnam (08672-252486), Vuyyuru (08676-232589) and Gudivada (08674-243698). Officials appealed to residents to seek assistance through the helplines and remain vigilant.