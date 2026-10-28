Cyclone Arnab: Two electrocuted in separate incidents in Andhra

Two people, including a 55-year-old woman, died of electrocution in separate incidents in Andhra Pradesh during Cyclone Arnab, officials said on Wednesday.

A senior district official said a 53-year-old man died on Tuesday night after coming into contact with a live wire that snapped over an agricultural field channel.

In the second incident, a woman died after accidentally stepping on an exposed live wire outside her home in Yellamanchili town in Anakapalli district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said no casualties had been reported so far due to Cyclone Arnab, crediting advance precautionary measures taken by the administration.

During a teleconference with 32,000 personnel, including district collectors, Naidu directed officials to minimise property damage and restore normalcy in affected areas at the earliest.

"No loss of life has been reported so far due to Cyclone Arnab. The advance precautionary measures taken by the administrative machinery helped prevent casualties," said Naidu in an official press release.

(With inputs from PTI)