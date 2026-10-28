‘Ensure zero deaths’: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan tells Kakinada officials as Cyclone Arnab looms

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed Kakinada district officials to prioritise public safety and intensify precautionary measures to tackle Cyclone Arnab, ensuring that no lives are lost.

Reviewing cyclone preparedness with the District Collector and officials, he instructed authorities to evacuate residents from coastal and low-lying areas by Tuesday.

Special attention should be given to 92 vulnerable habitations across six coastal mandals, with more than 15,000 people identified for relocation to safer places.

The District Collector informed him that the cyclone was expected to cross the coast near Yanam on October 28, bringing winds of 115-125 kmph, gusting up to 140 kmph, besides extremely heavy rainfall and possible flash floods.

Pawan Kalyan directed officials to provide food, drinking water, medical facilities, electricity and other essentials at rehabilitation centres, with special care for pregnant women, senior citizens, children and persons with disabilities.

He stressed the need to prepare dedicated teams for restoring electricity, roads and drinking water supplies, while ensuring uninterrupted emergency medical services.

Fishermen should not venture into the sea, and aquaculture farmers and coastal residents should remain alert. He ordered continuous monitoring of water releases.