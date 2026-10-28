‘Ensure zero deaths’: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan tells Kakinada officials as Cyclone Arnab looms

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has directed Kakinada district officials to prioritise public safety and intensify precautionary measures to tackle Cyclone Arnab, ensuring that no lives are lost.
Reviewing cyclone preparedness with the District Collector and officials, he instructed authorities to evacuate residents from coastal and low-lying areas by Tuesday.
Special attention should be given to 92 vulnerable habitations across six coastal mandals, with more than 15,000 people identified for relocation to safer places.
The District Collector informed him that the cyclone was expected to cross the coast near Yanam on October 28, bringing winds of 115-125 kmph, gusting up to 140 kmph, besides extremely heavy rainfall and possible flash floods.
Pawan Kalyan directed officials to provide food, drinking water, medical facilities, electricity and other essentials at rehabilitation centres, with special care for pregnant women, senior citizens, children and persons with disabilities.
He stressed the need to prepare dedicated teams for restoring electricity, roads and drinking water supplies, while ensuring uninterrupted emergency medical services.
Fishermen should not venture into the sea, and aquaculture farmers and coastal residents should remain alert. He ordered continuous monitoring of water releases.
2,259 ambulances connected to rtgs
Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav announced a massive state-wide medical emergency grid on Tuesday. He said 2,259 ambulances — including 1,892 state-operated (108, 104, and 102) vehicles and 367 integrated private ambulances — have been connected to the RTGS
6,000 power staff deployed across state to curb fatalities during cyclone arnab
In a massive proactive push to mitigate power disruptions and prevent electrical fatalities ahead of Cyclone Arnab’s landfall, the Andhra Pradesh Energy Department has mobilized nearly 6,000 experienced personnel across vulnerable coastal belts. Reviewing operational readiness from his Amaravati camp office through a video conference on Tuesday, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar directed power utilities to maintain round-the-clock vigilance
Atchannaidu directs officials to take steps to minimise damage to crops, livestock
Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has directed officials to take comprehensive precautionary measures to ensure zero loss of life during Cyclone Arnab and minimise damage to crops, livestock, public property and infrastructure. During a teleconference on Tuesday with Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Joint Collectors and officials of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts, the Minister reviewed cyclone preparedness. He said officials should remain alert as the cyclone was expected to cross the coast near Yanam on October 28, with winds reaching 115-125 kmph
53 control rooms established in State to guard roads against cyclone, says Minister
In a comprehensive push to secure state transit networks against Cyclone Arnab, Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister BC Janardhan Reddy announced the deployment of 53 control rooms and 57 nodal officers across vulnerable zones on Tuesday. Chairing a high-level video conference with R&B Secretary Kona Sasidhar, Engineers-in-Chief Seshu Kumar and Ramachandra, and senior field officials, the Minister declared a complete cancellation of leaves for field engineers, ordering round-the-clock monitoring to ensure uninterrupted public transportation and swift emergency road restoration
Savitha directs officials of BC hostels to take cyclone safety measures
BC Welfare Minister S Savitha has directed officials of the BC Welfare Department and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule (MJP) Gurukula institutions to remain on high alert in districts likely to be affected by Cyclone Arnab and take all necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of students. The Minister issued instructions over the phone to BC Welfare Department officials, stressing the need for close coordination between officials at the state and field levels