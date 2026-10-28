Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses NDA of rigging local body polls

KADAPA: In a scathing attack on the ruling NDA coalition, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu orchestrated widespread ‘nomination rigging’ and turned the ongoing local body elections into a farce out of fear of public backlash over unfulfilled poll promises.

Addressing party cadres in Kadapa, Jagan likened Naidu to the Mahabharata character Sakuni, alleging that the government has abandoned democratic principles, abused state machinery, and deployed violent tactics to manufacture fake victories.

Jagan asserted that the coalition’s celebration of uncontested wins across 17 Urban Local Bodies — including 15 chairperson posts for TDP and one each for Jana Sena and BJP — is a matter of shame rather than pride, as opponents were forcefully prevented from filing nominations in 21 percent of the 2,108 wards.

Challenging Naidu to a genuine electoral contest, the former chief minister questioned the status of the coalition’s ‘Super Six’ and ‘Super Seven’ campaign promises, stating that 143 commitments remain unfulfilled after three years in office.

He highlighted that women candidates faced severe physical assault, road check-posts, and tearing of nomination papers by ruling party goons..