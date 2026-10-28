Kin of blast victims in Andhra Pradesh get Rs 5L financial assistance

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Alluri Sitharama Raju district administration provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to each of the seven families who lost their members in a fire and explosion at a road construction site in Bisimamidi village under Pinakota panchayat in Ananthagiri mandal on October 24. The assistance was provided on Tuesday.

The amount includes Rs 50,000 in cash and a cheque for Rs 4.5 lakh on behalf of the contractor.

The administration also provided Rs 10,000 to each household whose house was damaged in the incident and distributed tarpaulins to the affected families for temporary protection.

The district administration will recommend eligible families whose houses were damaged for permanent houses under government housing schemes. Officials from the concerned departments are coordinating relief measures for the affected families.

It may be noted that seven people were killed in the incident. A fire broke out while diesel was being transferred from a Bolero Camper to a tipper lorry at the construction site.