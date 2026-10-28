Protecting every life is our foremost priority, asserts CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that protecting every life is the foremost priority of the government during Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged people to remain alert, and strictly follow the local advisories.
Addressing a press conference at his Camp Office in Undavalli on Tuesday, Naidu said the government machinery was fully prepared to mitigate the impact of the cyclone and prevent loss of life and property.
Despite being engaged in election-related work, the Chief Minister has been reviewing the cyclone preparedness of official machinery every hour with district collectors.
Cyclone Arnab has been placed in the red category, but people need not panic. The cyclone is likely to affect the region from Srikakulam to Bapatla. Arnab is likely to cross the coast near Yanam, he explained.
Rainfall began in North Andhra this morning, and coastal areas are likely to receive rain tonight and tomorrow as well. Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Kakinada districts are likely to face a greater impact of cyclone, with extremely heavy rainfall expected in some places, he said.
Rainfall of up to 30 cm is likely in Srikakulam, 28 cm in West Godavari and 23 cm in Visakhapatnam. Several areas are likely to receive more than 10 cm of rainfall. Seawater may enter low-lying areas along the coast. Residents of coastal villages are being urged to move to cyclone shelters, Naidu said.
Power disruptions hit Vizag for eight hrs; IMD sounds red alert in 11 dists
Rainfall and strong winds have already affected several coastal areas. Rough sea conditions were witnessed along the Visakhapatnam coast, while the weather system has also begun affecting essential services and transport.
Parts of Visakhapatnam experienced electricity disruptions lasting more than eight hours following damage to power poles, feeders and other infrastructure.
APEPDCL personnel were engaged in repair and restoration work. Similar disruptions were reported in Anakapalli and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts, including Agency areas.
The IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in 11 districts on Wednesday. These are Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Krishna and Bapatla.
An orange alert has been issued for Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Guntur and Palnadu districts, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely. Prakasam and Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore districts are under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall.
Rain or thundershowers are likely at most places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Wednesday, while Rayalaseema may receive light to moderate rainfall at a few places. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places.
The IMD has forecast gale winds reaching 115-125 kmph, with gusts up to 140 kmph, at isolated places along the coast. Strong winds are also likely over Rayalaseema.
Rainfall activity is expected to continue along the coast on Thursday (October 29), with heavy rain likely at isolated places. A yellow alert has been issued for Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts.
On Friday (October 30), light to moderate rainfall is likely at isolated places over Coastal AP, Yanam and Rayalaseema, with no specific warning in force.
84K people shifted
As many as 84,396 people have been shifted to 290 cyclone shelters. More than 30,000 fishing boats have been brought back from the sea