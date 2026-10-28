Protecting every life is our foremost priority, asserts CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that protecting every life is the foremost priority of the government during Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged people to remain alert, and strictly follow the local advisories.

Addressing a press conference at his Camp Office in Undavalli on Tuesday, Naidu said the government machinery was fully prepared to mitigate the impact of the cyclone and prevent loss of life and property.

Despite being engaged in election-related work, the Chief Minister has been reviewing the cyclone preparedness of official machinery every hour with district collectors.

Cyclone Arnab has been placed in the red category, but people need not panic. The cyclone is likely to affect the region from Srikakulam to Bapatla. Arnab is likely to cross the coast near Yanam, he explained.

Rainfall began in North Andhra this morning, and coastal areas are likely to receive rain tonight and tomorrow as well. Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Kakinada districts are likely to face a greater impact of cyclone, with extremely heavy rainfall expected in some places, he said.

Rainfall of up to 30 cm is likely in Srikakulam, 28 cm in West Godavari and 23 cm in Visakhapatnam. Several areas are likely to receive more than 10 cm of rainfall. Seawater may enter low-lying areas along the coast. Residents of coastal villages are being urged to move to cyclone shelters, Naidu said.