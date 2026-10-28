Riverbank residents urged to stay alert and flood peaks expected on October 28 and 29: Collector Dinkar

SRIKAKULAM: In view of the threat posed by Cyclone Arnab, District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on Tuesday cautioned residents of the Vamsadhara and Nagavali river catchment areas to remain vigilant as heavy flood inflows are expected from upstream over the next five days in Srikakulam district.
Reports from the Central Water Commission and the Irrigation Department indicate that flood levels may reach their peak on October 28 and 29, he added.
He said “Since Tuesday morning, the Srikakulam district has recorded nearly 6 centimetres of rainfall.”
He mentioned that at Narayanapuram Anicut the inflows are expected to range between 1.00 to 1.80 lakh cusecs, and at Totapalli project between 41,500 and 72,500 cusecs, and at Gotta Barrage between 60,900 to 1.10 lakh cusecs, and at Madduvalasa reservoir between 59,000 to 1.08 lakh cusecs, and at the Mahendratanaya river between 16,200 and 18,300 cusecs. He noted that these levels could cross the third danger warning mark, and precautionary measures have already been initiated.
Collector Dinkar urged residents of riverbank villages not to panic, as the district administration is closely monitoring the situation.
He said that in the Nagavali basin, 53 villages across Amadalavalasa, Burja, Etcherla, Ponduru mandals and low‑lying areas of Srikakulam town including Gujarathipeta and Fazulbegpeta have been alerted.
Similarly, in the Vamsadhara basin, 114 villages across Narasannapeta, Jalumuru, Polaki, Kotturu, and Gara mandals have been advised to remain cautious, he added.
He mentioned that rehabilitation centers have already been prepared, and women, children, and the elderly are advised to move to safer locations as directed by field staff and for emergency assistance, residents should contact control rooms at the mandal and district headquarters.
He assured that district‑level officials and all concerned departments are continuously monitoring the situation, with the sole objective of ensuring public safety.
Collector Dinkar conducted a surprise inspection of the Palavalsa rehabilitation center in Burja mandal and instructed officials to provide all necessary facilities to the people sheltered at the center.
He also directed arrangements be made to transport residents from the low‑lying villages of Allen, Gangabhagirathapuram, and Kilantra to the rehabilitation center using buses.
During his inspection, he emphasised that adequate amenities must be ensured for all evacuees staying at the rehabilitation center.
As a precautionary measure all educational institutions in Srikakulam district including Anganwadi centers will remain closed on Wednesday, he added.
DMHO Dr. EVN Naresh Kumar said that all Primary Health Centre staff have been alerted in advance as heavy rains and strong winds are expected. Special control rooms have been set up to handle emergencies, and 108 ambulances along with private hospital ambulances have been kept ready, he added. He emphasised that pregnant women, especially those nearing delivery, and patients with serious conditions are being immediately transported by vehicles to nearby area and district hospitals.
District Superintendent of Police KV Maheswara Reddy also instructed police officials to remain vigilant.
Addressing officers during a teleconference on Tuesday, the SP emphasised the need to identify flood‑prone villages in the catchment areas of the Nagavali, Vamsadhara, Bahuda, and Mahendratanaya rivers an also low‑lying coastal regions, and to alert residents in advance.
The SP directed officers to coordinate with Revenue, Electricity, Disaster Management, and Medical departments to evacuate people to safer locations when necessary and particularly in the Nagavali river basin. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams should remain on standby with necessary rescue equipment to carry out relief operations during emergencies.
Public can contact emergency calls through Dial 112 and the police control room at 6309990933 and District Collectorate at 08942-240557.