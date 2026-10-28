Riverbank residents urged to stay alert and flood peaks expected on October 28 and 29: Collector Dinkar

SRIKAKULAM: In view of the threat posed by Cyclone Arnab, District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar on Tuesday cautioned residents of the Vamsadhara and Nagavali river catchment areas to remain vigilant as heavy flood inflows are expected from upstream over the next five days in Srikakulam district.

Reports from the Central Water Commission and the Irrigation Department indicate that flood levels may reach their peak on October 28 and 29, he added.

He said “Since Tuesday morning, the Srikakulam district has recorded nearly 6 centimetres of rainfall.”

He mentioned that at Narayanapuram Anicut the inflows are expected to range between 1.00 to 1.80 lakh cusecs, and at Totapalli project between 41,500 and 72,500 cusecs, and at Gotta Barrage between 60,900 to 1.10 lakh cusecs, and at Madduvalasa reservoir between 59,000 to 1.08 lakh cusecs, and at the Mahendratanaya river between 16,200 and 18,300 cusecs. He noted that these levels could cross the third danger warning mark, and precautionary measures have already been initiated.

Collector Dinkar urged residents of riverbank villages not to panic, as the district administration is closely monitoring the situation.

He said that in the Nagavali basin, 53 villages across Amadalavalasa, Burja, Etcherla, Ponduru mandals and low‑lying areas of Srikakulam town including Gujarathipeta and Fazulbegpeta have been alerted.

Similarly, in the Vamsadhara basin, 114 villages across Narasannapeta, Jalumuru, Polaki, Kotturu, and Gara mandals have been advised to remain cautious, he added.

He mentioned that rehabilitation centers have already been prepared, and women, children, and the elderly are advised to move to safer locations as directed by field staff and for emergency assistance, residents should contact control rooms at the mandal and district headquarters.

He assured that district‑level officials and all concerned departments are continuously monitoring the situation, with the sole objective of ensuring public safety.