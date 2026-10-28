SADAREM portal to be reopened soon for disability assessment across Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Introducing key structural reforms to streamline disability assessments across the State, the Department of Health, Medical, and Family Welfare will soon reopen the online SADAREM (Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access, Rehabilitation and Empowerment) slot booking portal, offering slots for approximately 40,000 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

Special clearance for conducting the slot booking drive has been obtained from the State Election Commission (SEC), with operations scheduled to commence immediately following the passage of the current cyclonic weather spell. Under the revised guidelines, four major candidate-friendly modifications have been instituted.

First, to curb chronic delays and clear pending backlogs, candidates who fail to appear for their medical assessment within six months of booking will have their slots automatically invalidated online, freeing up evaluation schedules for genuine applicants.

Second, citizens can now self-register through the AP Seva Citizen Portal alongside local Sachivalayams and WhatsApp services. Third, to ensure seamless guidance at assessment centres, details of a designated helpdesk official acting as a single point of contact will be communicated to applicants in advance along with their slot confirmation details.

Fourth, candidates going in appeal against a previous rejection or non-eligibility finding, can now re-book slots using a direct OTP-based authentication system, eliminating the cumbersome process of visiting hospitals or raising portal grievances.