Sell super fine rice through mobile outlets at low-price: CM Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take necessary measures to reduce the prices of essential commodities.

Chairing a review meeting with officials of Civil Supplies Department at his Camp Office in Undavalli on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed them to make essential commodities such as rice, tur dal, palm oil and wheat flour available at lower prices.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to expand the sale of Dharani brand super fine rice beyond Rythu Bazaars to municipalities and mandal headquarters.

He also directed them to make rice available to consumers through mobile outlets. Fine and super fine rice should be sold at Rs 49 and Rs 50 per kg, respectively.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that discussions are underway with rice millers and wholesale associations to control rice prices in the open market. Representatives of the associations had agreed to reduce prices and make different varieties of rice more affordable. Millers agreed to sell BPT steam rice at `66 per kg and regular steam rice at no more than `47 per kg.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that quality rice is available at affordable prices through the Dharani brand while also keeping the prices of other varieties under control.