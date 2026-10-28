Sell super fine rice through mobile outlets at low-price: CM Naidu to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take necessary measures to reduce the prices of essential commodities.
Chairing a review meeting with officials of Civil Supplies Department at his Camp Office in Undavalli on Tuesday, the Chief Minister directed them to make essential commodities such as rice, tur dal, palm oil and wheat flour available at lower prices.
The Chief Minister instructed officials to expand the sale of Dharani brand super fine rice beyond Rythu Bazaars to municipalities and mandal headquarters.
He also directed them to make rice available to consumers through mobile outlets. Fine and super fine rice should be sold at Rs 49 and Rs 50 per kg, respectively.
Officials informed the Chief Minister that discussions are underway with rice millers and wholesale associations to control rice prices in the open market. Representatives of the associations had agreed to reduce prices and make different varieties of rice more affordable. Millers agreed to sell BPT steam rice at `66 per kg and regular steam rice at no more than `47 per kg.
The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that quality rice is available at affordable prices through the Dharani brand while also keeping the prices of other varieties under control.
He called for enhanced surveillance at inter-state border check posts and toll gates to prevent the illegal transportation of paddy to neighbouring states.
He also asked officials to examine the possibility of reducing the market cess burden on paddy and rice. The Chief Minister directed officials to supply one kg of tur dal per month to ration cardholders through the Public Distribution System at `100 per kg.
With tur dal currently selling at `170 - `200 per kg in the market, he stressed the need for government intervention to ease the burden on consumers. The Chief Minister also directed officials to make palm oil available through ration depots at `125 per litre. Similarly, wheat flour should be supplied through ration shops at `25 per kg.
The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that tur dal, palm oil and wheat flour are made available through ration shops before the Deepavali festival. The Chief Minister enquired about the steps being taken to control onion prices.
Make palm oil available at ration depots: CM
CM directs officials to make palm oil available through ration depots at `125 per litre. During the review meeting, he further instructed that tur dal, palm oil and wheat flour should be made available at ration depots in the State