Voter apathy shadows Nellore municipal polls

NELLORE: Nearly half of Nellore’s urban electorate stayed away from polling stations in the last two municipal elections, highlighting persistent voter apathy and raising concerns over the absence of sustained awareness initiatives ahead of forthcoming civic polls.

The Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) recorded a voter turnout of 57.07% in 2014, which fell to 52.25% in the 2021 municipal polls, underscoring the challenge of motivating urban residents to participate in democratic process.

In 2014, 2,51,708 of the 4,41,045 registered voters exercised their franchise, while around 43% abstained. In 2021, only 2,15,394 of the 4,12,239 eligible voters in the 46 divisions that went to the polls cast their votes. Eight of the corporation’s 54 divisions were elected unopposed.

The declining turnout has raised concerns over civic engagement among educated citizens, salaried employees and businesspersons. While rural areas generally witness higher electoral participation, urban voters have consistently shown less enthusiasm towards local body elections. Analysts say low turnout weakens citizen involvement in governance and limits accountability.

During the 2014 municipal elections, divisions including Kodurupadu, Narayana Reddypeta, Navalakula Gardens, Third Mile, parts of Mypadu Road, Allipuram, Gudipallipadu and Peddacherukuru registered turnout between 70% and 80%.