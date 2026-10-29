Andhra Pradesh: MPTC & ZPTC elections to be held on November 5

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) has rescheduled the polling for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections from November 3 to 5.

State Election Commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha announced on Wednesday that elections to Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) would be held as scheduled on November 1, despite the impact of Cyclone Arnab on some districts.

The SEC took the decision after consulting Collectors and District Election Authorities in cyclone-affected districts, and assessing the situation. Based on the assurances given by the district officials, the SEC came to a decision that there was no need to reschedule the civic polls.

As per the revised schedule, polling for the MPTC and ZPTC elections will take place on November 5. Repolling, if necessary, will be held on November 6. Counting of votes and declaration of results have been rescheduled from November 5 to 7. The revised schedule with regard to the MPTC and ZPTC elections was notified by the SEC on Wednesday.