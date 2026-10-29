Arnab triggers heavy rain in Andhra's Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA: Cyclone Arnab threw normal life out of gear in Krishna district on Wednesday, with Machilipatnam bearing the brunt of heavy rainfall and widespread waterlogging. Several localities in the port town were inundated, bringing public life to a virtual standstill as residents struggled to move through flooded streets.

Heavy rain lashed the coastal belt, inundating roads and low-lying areas and affecting the movement of people and vehicles. The downpour also raised concerns over electricity supply, drinking water, and the safety of residents. Machilipatnam and surrounding coastal areas received rainfall as the cyclone’s impact intensified. Coastal mandals bore the brunt, with roads inundated, trees and hoardings uprooted and electricity supply disrupted. Koduru recorded the highest rainfall of 165.8 mm, followed by Machilipatnam North and South with 112.6 mm each, Nagayalanka with 108.8 mm, Pedana with 103.2 mm and Guduru with 102.2 mm.

The district recorded an average rainfall of 68.7 mm according to preliminary reports. Venugopalapuram village in Koduru mandal was among the affected areas where incessant rain and strong winds caused waterlogging and uprooted trees. Power supply was disrupted from Tuesday night, while internet connectivity was affected.

The interruptions caused concern among residents and affected aquaculture operations. Damage to a bridge near Lingannakodu and unavailability of another road reportedly complicated connectivity. Minister Kollu Ravindra reviewed the situation through a teleconference with the district Collector and other officials. He directed the administration to evacuate residents from vulnerable locations, establish relief camps with essential supplies, clear fallen trees and restore electricity safely. Officials were also instructed to protect drinking water pipelines from contamination and ensure people remained indoors.