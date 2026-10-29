CM Naidu briefs Amit Shah on damage caused by Cyclone Arnab

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him on the impact of Cyclone Arnab across Andhra Pradesh.

“I explained the extensive damage caused by the cyclone, particularly to agricultural and horticultural crops, power infrastructure, roads and other public assets. I also apprised him of the ongoing heavy rainfall in cyclone-affected districts, the prevailing ground situation, and the extensive relief and restoration operations being undertaken by the State Government. In view of the widespread damage, I requested the Union Home Minister to depute Central teams at the earliest to assess the losses and extend financial assistance from the Government of India to support relief, rehabilitation and restoration efforts,” Naidu posted on ‘X’ on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister wrote a letter to Amit Shah seeking Central assistance in assessing the damage caused by Cyclone Arnab in Andhra Pradesh.

In his letter the Chief Minister highlighted damage to crops, houses, roads and electricity poles due to the cyclone’s severity and urged the Centre to dispatch assessment teams at the earliest to evaluate cyclone damage.

He said 16 NDRF and 11 SDRF teams deployed across 14 districts for cyclone relief and rescue operations.More than 28,000 people shifted to rehabilitation centres in cyclone-affected areas.

The Chief Minister stated that Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Anakapalli and Krishna districts have been severely affected by the cyclone. Emergency operations are underway in the state, he added.