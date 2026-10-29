Crops across 2,24,489 hectares in 14 Andhra districts damaged by Cyclone Arnab

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing deep concern over the massive devastation caused to agriculture and horticulture crops by Severe Cyclone Arnab, Andhra Pradesh Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has urged the central government to release immediate financial assistance to support distressed farmers.

In a formal representation submitted to Union Minister for Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, Atchannaidu stated that initial reports indicate crops across 2,24,489 hectares in 14 districts have been submerged or severely damaged, affecting 34.5 lakh farmers.

Detailing the ferocity of the weather system, Minister Atchannaidu noted that Cyclone Arnab made landfall near Yanam in the early hours of October 28, generating sustained gale-force winds of 125 to 135 km/h with gusts touching 150 km/h.

The storm remained nearly stationary during landfall, triggering torrential downpours across coastal districts extending from Srikakulam to Bapatla.

Out of 688 mandals in the state, 317 recorded rainfall exceeding 10 mm, with heavy downpours inundating 315 out of 325 mandals across 16 districts.

Preliminary assessments reveal that agricultural crops across 2,11,726 hectares in 154 mandals have been heavily impacted, with paddy alone accounting for 2,09,460 hectares. A total of 3,18,704 agricultural farmers and 25,914 horticulture farmers have sustained losses.

Heavy damages were registered across West Godavari (76,176 hectares), Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema (44,232 hectares), Kakinada (42,222 hectares), East Godavari (29,866 hectares), Krishna (22,339 hectares), and Bapatla (4,032 hectares), alongside other coastal districts. With the kharif paddy crop at maturity and harvesting stages, the cyclone caused widespread lodging, grain discoloration, and sprouting. Stressing the urgency of relief, he appealed to Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to sanction input subsidies under NDRF and SDRF norms and release advance funds ahead of the final damage report to accelerate livelihood restoration.