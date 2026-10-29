Cyclone damage minimised through planning, monitoring: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said the government had significantly minimised loss of life and property during Cyclone Arnab through advance planning, continuous monitoring and swift mobilisation of the administrative machinery.

Addressing the media at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) centre in the Secretariat on Wednesday, Naidu said the government had conducted seven review meetings over three days and closely monitored the cyclone’s movement using India Meteorological Department inputs and satellite imagery.

Officials had been instructed to remain on the ground until normalcy was restored in the affected areas.

The Chief Minister announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of five people who died in cyclone-related incidents-two in Visakhapatnam and one each in Anakapalli, Konaseema and Bhimavaram.

The government would provide immediate financial assistance to eligible victims for losses other than crop damage, with a decision expected at Thursday’s virtual Cabinet meeting, he said. Families whose houses had been inundated would receive 25 kg of rice. Handloom workers and fishermen would be provided 50 kg of rice, along with one kilogram each of onions, cooking oil and red gram. Those staying in relief camps would receive Rs 1,000 each.