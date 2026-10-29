Dy CM Bhatti offers Telangana government’s help to Andhra in restoring normalcy after cyclone

VIJAYAWADA: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka telephoned Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Wednesday to inquire about the impact and damage caused by Cyclone Arnab across the State.

During the discussion, Minister Gottipati detailed the ongoing relief operations and restoration measures being implemented under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to minimise losses and restore normalcy in affected regions.

Special emphasis was laid on the rigorous steps being taken by the state administration to rapidly restore electricity supply and ensure public safety.

In a strong gesture of inter-state solidarity, Minister Bhatti Vikramarka assured Andhra Pradesh of the Telangana government’s full support in managing the crisis, expressing complete readiness to dispatch technical personnel and essential materials for power restoration if required.

Minister Gottipati conveyed his heartfelt gratitude for the timely assistance and cooperation offered.

This collaborative assurance is expected to significantly bolster ongoing infrastructure recovery and accelerate power restoration efforts in the state.