Dy CM Pawan Kalyan directs officials to restore normalcy across rural areas impacted by Cyclone Arnab

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan directed Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Rural Water Supply department officials on Wednesday to restore normalcy on a war footing across rural areas impacted by Cyclone Arnab.

Reviewing relief operations, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized prioritizing basic infrastructure restoration, unclogging drainage systems, protecting drinking water sources from contamination, and accelerating sanitation drives.

Departmental reports said the cyclone impacted 852 gram panchayats across 75 mandals in the State.

Officials informed that severe gales uprooted 776 trees on rural roads, of which 721 were cleared swiftly to restore vehicular traffic, including 33 trees cleared in Kakinada district. Stating that clearance efforts were facing minor delays in the heavily hit Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district, Pawan Kalyan ordered the remaining 55 trees cleared by Wednesday evening. Addressing drainage blockages, officials reported clearing 528 out of 577 obstructed drains.