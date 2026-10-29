Ensure landslide NDA win in local polls: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu has called on the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP cadre to work in complete coordination to ensure a sweeping victory for the NDA in the forthcoming local body elections.

He set a target of securing a higher vote share than the alliance achieved in the 2024 general elections.

Addressing around 45,000 leaders and cadres at various levels of the three alliance partners through a teleconference on Wednesday, Naidu said the parties must overcome minor differences to win the polls in the larger interest of Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said the alliance had secured a historic mandate in 2024 on the promise of good governance and is fulfilling its commitments.

Naidu said the alliance leadership had already discussed seat-sharing and finalised allocations. Cadre members must support only NDA-approved candidates and work for their victory, he said, warning that rebels contesting as independents would violate coalition dharma. Those denied tickets would be considered for nominated posts and chairperson positions, he added.