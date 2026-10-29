Government imposes one-year ban on analogue paneer in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: In a decisive move to safeguard public health, prevent consumer deception, and curb unfair trade practices, the Andhra Pradesh government has enforced a comprehensive one-year statewide prohibition on the manufacture, processing, packing, storage, transportation, distribution, sale, and commercial food-service use of non-standardised dairy analogues.

Formally issued via an extraordinary gazette notification by Food Safety Commissioner G Veerapandian under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the strict regulatory order takes effect across the entire State.

The administrative crackdown directly targets synthetic substitutes—commonly known as artificial or analogue paneer—wherein genuine milk, milk fat, and milk solids are wholly or partially replaced by vegetable fats, palm oil, and other non-dairy ingredients.

Elaborating on the legal and regulatory framework, food safety authorities emphasised that under Regulation 2.1.16 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, genuine paneer possesses a strictly defined identity derived exclusively from milk and milk solids using permitted acidulants.

Products manufactured using cheaper vegetable oils and non-dairy powders cannot be treated, sold, or represented as authentic paneer merely because they share a similar visual texture, colour, or culinary application.

The State government noted that because these non-standardised analogues are inexpensive to produce, possess an extended shelf life, and closely mimic genuine dairy, they have been rampantly substituted across hotels, restaurants, cloud kitchens, catering units, and various public eateries, thereby misleading unsuspecting consumers.