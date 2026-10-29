Martyrs Commemoration Week observed in Andhra's Ongole

ONGOLE: As part of the Police Martyrs Commemoration Week, Prakasam police organised a free medical screening camp and a blood donation camp at the Police Kalyana Mandapam in Ongole on Wednesday.

District Additional SP N Yugandhar Babu, along with Additional SP (AR) Nageswara Rao, inaugurated the camps. A large number of students, police personnel and their family members participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Yugandhar Babu said the programme was organised on the directions of SP V Harshavardhana Raju to honour the sacrifices and service rendered by police martyrs.

He highlighted the importance of blood donation, noting that blood units help save the lives of critically ill patients, thalassemia sufferers and pregnant women requiring transfusions.

A total of 130 donors donated blood during the camp. Officials distributed certificates, fruits and refreshments to the donors.

Later, police personnel took out a candlelight rally from the District Police Office to the Police Martyrs Memorial at Kurnool Road Junction, paying tributes to the fallen personnel. Participants carried banners and raised slogans in honour of police martyrs.