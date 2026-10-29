NHAI deploys emergency teams to restore damaged highway stretches in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has mobilised extensive emergency response resources across national highway stretches in Andhra Pradesh to ensure commuter safety and maintain traffic flow amid heavy rains and strong winds brought by Cyclone Arnab since October 27, 2026.

Deploying 32 route-patrolling vehicles, 31 ambulances, 35 cranes, 47 JCBs, 25 chain saws, 45 dumpers, and 24 Quick Response Teams across cyclone-hit zones from Eluru to Srikakulam, field teams are working in close coordination with district administrations.

Emergency operations have focused on rapidly clearing road obstructions and addressing waterlogging caused by cyclone Arnab.

Field crews have successfully cleared 149 fallen trees including 75 along the Siddhantham-Anakapalli stretch and 74 across North Coastal Andhra, along with one fallen electric pole.

Temporary patching work was initiated on approximately 1,350 identified potholes. To combat severe waterlogging at multiple locations on NH-16 and NH-516C, the authority deployed dedicated JCBs, dewatering pumps, and manual labour alongside newly cut earthen drains to channel stagnant water into nearby water bodies.

With NHAI monitoring vulnerable sectors round-the-clock, commuters have been advised to exercise caution, follow local traffic advisories, and strictly avoid parking or standing beneath trees and vulnerable roadside structures.