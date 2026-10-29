NLMC withdraws 35 RINL plots from auction in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: National Land Monetisation Corporation (NLMC) has withdrawn 35 land plots of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) in Visakhapatnam from the proposed e-auction following a court order prohibiting their sale. It has also extended the deadline for registration and submission of earnest money deposit (EMD) for the remaining plots to November 1.

In Corrigendum-6, issued on October 26, the NLMC clarified that the 35 plots would not be offered for sale under the request for proposal (RFP) issued on August 31. The details of the withdrawn plots have been provided in the schedule annexed to the corrigendum.

Subsequently, through Corrigendum-7 issued on October 28, the NLMC revised the auction schedule. The last date for registration and submission of EMD has been extended to November 1, up to 8 pm. The e-auction of the remaining available plots will be held on November 3, from 11 am to 5 pm.

Prospective bidders can inspect the properties by prior appointment. Letters of Acceptance will be issued to the successful bidders after the auction. The NLMC has advised interested bidders to review both corrigenda before completing registration and depositing the EMD.