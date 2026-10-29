Seven killed as Cyclone Arnab batters Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA/ VISAKHAPATNAM: Seven people lost their lives across the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh in rain-related incidents triggered by the landfall of Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Arnab in the early hours of Wednesday.

The devastating storm unleashed intense gale-force winds and torrential downpours across 14 districts, ravaging an estimated 2.2 lakh hectares of agricultural and horticultural crops.

Normal life and economic activity were severely disrupted on Wednesday across the coastal districts of Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, alongside the tribal belts of Parvathipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

High-velocity winds uprooted thousands of trees, snapped power lines, downed telecom towers, and submerged low-lying habitations, triggering massive multi-agency rescue and relief operations on a war footing.

Cyclone Arnab completed its six-hour landfall process near Narsapur between 2 and 8 am on Wednesday, packing wind speeds of 115 to 135 kmph with peak gusts reaching 150 kmph. The system made landfall near latitude 16.45°N and longitude 81.9°E—approximately 20 km east-northeast of Narsapur, 40 km southwest of Yanam, and 60 km southwest of Kakinada.