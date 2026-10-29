Speed up land acquisition for Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu rail line: PM Modi

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed Chief Secretaries of various States to take proactive measures to ensure the expedited completion of several development projects.

Holding a video conference from Delhi with the Chief Secretaries to review the progress of various initiatives, including the Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu railway connectivity, ‘PM Ekta Malls,’ the development of Bulk Drug Parks, and the ‘PM GatiShakti’ (PM Setu) related ITI ecosystem on Wednesday, the Prime Minister urged State governments to take special initiative to ensure that these projects are completed on time.

Regarding Andhra Pradesh, the Prime Minister reviewed the progress of the Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu railway line and instructed Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad to expedite the land acquisition process and hand over the required land to the Railways.

Furthermore, he directed the Chief Secretary to accelerate the work on the Bulk Drug Park being established in Nakkapalli, Anakapalli district. Additionally, the Prime Minister reviewed the progress of the ‘PM Ekta Mall’ project currently under development in Visakhapatnam.

The Chief Secretary informed the Prime Minister that the land acquisition process for the Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu railway project would be expedited, with the goal of completing and handing over the land by December. He further briefed Modi on the progress of the Bulk Drug Park being established in Nakkapalli and the ‘Ekta Mall’ project in Vizag.