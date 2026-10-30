Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Arnab exposes Narasapuram’s civic flaws

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Cyclone Arnab has battered the historic coastal town of Narasapuram, uprooting trees, choking drains and exposing inadequacies of its civic infrastructure. With waterlogging emerging as a major concern, residents are demanding lasting solutions to the town’s persistent drainage problems ahead of the civic polls.

Situated on the banks of Vasishta Godavari, barely 9 km from the sea coast, Narasapuram, which dates back to the Dutch period, has been severely affected by the cyclone.

Fallen trees, blocked drains, and damaged infrastructure have disrupted normal life, highlighting the town’s vulnerability to extreme weather.

Poor drainage infrastructure has been causing severe inconvenience for years, with even light rainfall resulting in waterlogging. Stagnant rainwater remains for days, generating a foul smell, while the mosquito menace has made nights uncomfortable.

Several localities, including Rayipeta, Madhavayapalem, Weavers Colony, NTR Colony and Mangenavaripalem, are facing the problem. The damaged culvert near Kanakadurga Amma Arch has aggravated the situation, with rainwater onto the road and making movement difficult. Residents attribute the recurring problem partly to inadequate connectivity between internal drains and the main drainage canal. Poor maintenance and insufficient outlets prevent rainwater from flowing out efficiently, raising concerns over public health. They have urged municipal authorities to repair damaged culverts and improve drainage outlets. They also want a comprehensive stormwater management plan to prevent recurring waterlogging.

Municipal Commissioner R Venkataramireddy said the civic body had taken steps to maintain drains and constructed new ones at several locations. The authorities would inspect the affected areas and take immediate steps, he added.

With civic polls approaching, residents expect candidates and authorities to look beyond routine promises and prioritise sustainable drainage and disaster preparedness to make town resilient to future cyclones.